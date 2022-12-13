76ers vs. Kings: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
After falling short to the Houston Rockets in double-overtime last Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers finished the week on a high note.
The Sixers returned home on Friday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Sixers nearly allowed a comeback victory in favor of the Lakers, Philly came out on top in overtime.
On Sunday, the Sixers returned to their home court to host the Charlotte Hornets. For the first time in a while, the Sixers managed to collect a comfortable victory as they put the Kings away with a double-digit win.
Now, the Sixers will open a new week with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. This year, the Kings are off to a surprisingly solid start. They’ll look to try and keep the ball rolling when paying a visit to the Sixers, who are looking to pick up their third-straight win.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers have won their last two games
- Sixers have gone 6-4 in their last ten games
- At home, the Sixers are 9-5 this season
- Kings have won five of their last ten games
- On the road, the Kings are 6-7 this year
- Kings are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone under in four of the Kings’ last five games
- Kings are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Sixers
- Sixers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games
- The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games
- The Sixers are 9-0 against he spread in their last nine games at home
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Saben Lee - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Danuel House Jr - PROBABLE
De’Anthony Melton - QUESTIONABLE
Jaden Springer - AVAILABLE
Kings
De’Aaron Fox - QUESTIONABLE
Alex Len - OUT
Chima Moneke - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200, SAC +165
Total O/U: 228.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200
Total O/U: UNDER 228.5