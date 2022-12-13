76ers vs. Kings: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Kings battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

After falling short to the Houston Rockets in double-overtime last Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers finished the week on a high note.

The Sixers returned home on Friday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Sixers nearly allowed a comeback victory in favor of the Lakers, Philly came out on top in overtime.

On Sunday, the Sixers returned to their home court to host the Charlotte Hornets. For the first time in a while, the Sixers managed to collect a comfortable victory as they put the Kings away with a double-digit win.

Now, the Sixers will open a new week with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. This year, the Kings are off to a surprisingly solid start. They’ll look to try and keep the ball rolling when paying a visit to the Sixers, who are looking to pick up their third-straight win.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won their last two games

Sixers have gone 6-4 in their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 9-5 this season

Kings have won five of their last ten games

On the road, the Kings are 6-7 this year

Kings are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone under in four of the Kings’ last five games

Kings are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Sixers

Sixers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

The Sixers are 9-0 against he spread in their last nine games at home

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Danuel House Jr - PROBABLE

De’Anthony Melton - QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Springer - AVAILABLE

Kings

De’Aaron Fox - QUESTIONABLE

Alex Len - OUT

Chima Moneke - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, SAC +165

Total O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200

Total O/U: UNDER 228.5