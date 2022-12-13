76ers vs. Kings: De’Aaron Fox’s Injury Status

Tuesday night marks the first of two matchups between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings this season. For the Sixers, they are guaranteed to miss one of their stars, as the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey continues to miss time due to a small fracture in his foot.

As for the Kings, they could miss one of their top players as well. Per Sacramento’s injury report, the star guard De’Aaron Fox is dealing with foot soreness. As a result, he’s questionable for the matchup.

A Fox-less Sacramento backcourt would give the home team a significant advantage on Tuesday night. As Fox has been off to a stellar start to the year, he’s been essential to Sacramento’s surprisingly successful run through the first few months of the season.

Currently, the Kings hold a record of 14-11, which ranks them fifth in the Western Conference. They are 3.5 games back from the top-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

As expected, Fox has been Sacramento’s most prominent scorer this year. In 22 games, the veteran guard has put up 23 points per game while hitting on 51 percent of his field goals and knocking down 37 percent of his threes.

Over the last two games, Fox took the night off. In the December 9 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kings picked up an 11-point win without the services of their star guard. On December 11, the Kings came up short against the New York Knicks with a 13-point loss in the absence of Fox.

Over the course of his career, Fox has faced the Sixers eight times. He’s put up 18 points and six assists on offense in those eight matchups. The last time Fox faced the Sixers was on November 22 of last season. In that matchup, he produced 23 points and two assists in 36 minutes of action.

It’s unclear if Fox will face the Sixers for the ninth time in his career on Tuesday, as his status for the matchup remains unclear at the moment.

