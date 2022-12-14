76ers vs. Kings: Tobias Harris Flashes Playmaking Growth

With the Philadelphia 76ers getting healthier, the veteran forward Tobias Harris is seeing his role change once again. After being the fourth scoring option on the offense to begin the year, injuries to James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid put Harris in a position to be one of the key options through a stretch.

With Embiid and Harden healthy and back in the mix, Harris is once again looking for ways to stand out. Typically, Harris is a scorer who’s been putting an emphasis on catching and shooting from beyond the arc. On Tuesday, Harris unleashed his playmaking, as Doc Rivers noted after the victory.

“He’s just seeing the game,” Rivers said regarding Harris. “Slowing the game down for him. That’s not something he is — he’s a great passer — but he’s becoming a better passer each year. With the spacing and where guys are, we go over it every day. Today, we covered it over and over again. You know where guys are coming, you know where they’re trying to flood. We got PJ in the right spots. You know, Matisse is diving. I think when you practice it over and over, you see it. I think he’s starting to see it. It’s good for us.”

Harris still had a solid scoring night for himself, picking up 21 points off 17 shots. Considering he’s averaged 19 points over the last three games going into Tuesday night, Harris’ point total wasn’t surprising. Instead, it was his season-high nine assists that stood out.

“They were a team coming into the game that we know helps a lot. So, getting into the paint, kicking out, making shots, and just being able to kind of pick apart the defense a little bit,” Harris explained. “Just reading how they were playing. I think that was the biggest thing. Guys had great efforts tonight. Matisse was able to knock down some threes, which was huge for us. We were able to get a good flow.”

Matisse Thybulle, who’s worked closely with Harris over the last few seasons, discussed Harris’ offensive growth, noting the differences he’s noticed about Harris’ game.

“It feels like the game slowed down for him,” Thybulle said. “He’s always been able to get his shots, get to his spots. He’s now starting to see how to manipulate defenses and then create easy opportunities for his teammates.”

Philadelphia’s All-Star center Joel Embiid chimed in shortly after.

“He’s bought in,” said the big man. “He’s locked in offensively and defensively. He’s not forcing. He’s playing basketball the right way, being a great shooter, and making plays for everybody else.”

Harris wrapped up the month of November by averaging 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists. This month, he’s off to a better start, putting up 20 points, seven assists, and three assists through five games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.