Skip to main content

76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Knicks battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers are back at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday night to close out their week with a matchup against the New York Knicks.

This week started off strong for the Sixers, who closed their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards Monday. 

Keeping their hot streak going, the Sixers closed out their road trip with a third-straight win by defeating the Wizards. On Wednesday night, the Sixers returned home and hosted Washington for a rematch.

That time around, the Sixers couldn’t take down Kristaps Porzingis, and the Wizards as Washington took advantage of the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. After falling short, the Sixers dropped their fifth game of the year.

On Friday night, the Sixers are back on the court, this time to face the New York Knicks. Friday’s matchup between the two Atlantic Division rivals marks their first meeting this year.

Key Game Notes

  • Last season, Sixers went 2-2 against the Knicks
  • Knicks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
  • Total has gone over in four of the Knicks’ last six games
  • Sixers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
  • The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jaden Springer - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE 

Matisse Thybulle - QUESTIONABLE 

Danuel House Jr. - QUESTIONABLE

Knicks

Feron Hunt - OUT

Trevor Keels - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, NYK +138

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163

Total O/U: Under 219.5

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

USATSI_19294296_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers’ Backcourt Ready to Step Up for James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19224439_168388689_lowres (1)
News

De'Anthony Melton's Playing Status vs. Knicks

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17811654_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Knicks

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19347712_168388689_lowres
News

76ers: What We Know About James Harden’s Injury Timeline

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17812773_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton Feel for James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18706147_168388689_lowres
News

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

By Declan Harris
USATSI_19310621_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris’ Role Will Expand With James Harden Out

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19337733_168388689_lowres
News

Matisse Thybulle Lands on Injury Report vs. Knicks

By Justin Grasso