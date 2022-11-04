76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are back at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday night to close out their week with a matchup against the New York Knicks.

This week started off strong for the Sixers, who closed their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards Monday.

Keeping their hot streak going, the Sixers closed out their road trip with a third-straight win by defeating the Wizards. On Wednesday night, the Sixers returned home and hosted Washington for a rematch.

That time around, the Sixers couldn’t take down Kristaps Porzingis, and the Wizards as Washington took advantage of the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. After falling short, the Sixers dropped their fifth game of the year.

On Friday night, the Sixers are back on the court, this time to face the New York Knicks. Friday’s matchup between the two Atlantic Division rivals marks their first meeting this year.

Key Game Notes

Last season, Sixers went 2-2 against the Knicks

Knicks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Total has gone over in four of the Knicks’ last six games

Sixers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Matisse Thybulle - QUESTIONABLE

Danuel House Jr. - QUESTIONABLE

Knicks

Feron Hunt - OUT

Trevor Keels - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, NYK +138

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163

Total O/U: Under 219.5