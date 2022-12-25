76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Knicks battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Sunday afternoon for a special matchup. With Christmas Day here, the Sixers will be just one of ten teams to compete in a primetime game.

Entering the game, the Sixers are currently on a roll. After firing up a seven-game homestand a couple of weeks back, beginning with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers got off to a solid start with a win in double-overtime.

Since then, the Sixers haven’t lost. With wins over the Hornets, Kings, Warriors, Raptors, Pistons, and Clippers, Philadelphia will go into the big slate with seven straight while sitting at 19-12, which is good for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers’ Sunday afternoon opponent will be the New York Knicks. Similar to the Sixers, the Knicks are currently on a hot run. While they’ve lost their last two games, New York has won seven of its last ten matchups. They are currently 18-15, placing just behind the Sixers in the Eastern Conference standings.

When the two teams met earlier this season, the Knicks took advantage of a Joel Embiid-less 76ers and collected a tight win. On Sunday, the two squads will meet once again by kicking off the Christmas Day slate with the NBA’s first matchup of the day.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won seven-straight games

When playing on the road, the Sixers are 5-7 this season

Against conference opponents, the Sixers are 13-8 this year

Knicks have lost their last two games

At home, the Knicks are 8-9 this year

New York has won eight of their last ten games

Sixers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in six of the 76ers’ last nine games

Knicks are 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games

The total has gone under in eight of the Knicks’ last 12 games

Injury Report

Knicks

DaQuan Jeffries - OUT

Trevor Keels - OUT

Obi Toppin - OUT

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -133, NYK +110

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -133

Total O/U: UNDER 215.5