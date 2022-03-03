76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers returned from their All-Star break on a high note. After getting more than a week off following their victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers returned to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday with their new All-Star James Harden in the mix.

The debut of the former MVP didn’t disappoint. As the trio of Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey thrived while playing alongside each other, the Sixers cruised past the Timberwolves with a dominant 30-plus point victory.

A couple of days ago, the Sixers and the New York Knicks met for the third time this season at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers picked up right where they left off from Friday night as they got off to an ideal start.

While the Knicks found some answers for the Sixers and even got out in front in the second half, Philadelphia’s dominant fourth-quarter showing was too much for New York. Therefore, the new-look Sixers ended up dominating the Knicks for the first time this year on Sunday.

Now, the Sixers will return to the floor on Wednesday night for a rematch. Earlier this year, the Knicks beat the Sixers twice in a row. The Sixers will look to turn the tables and pick up two victories over the Knicks to even the regular-season record on Wednesday. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Knicks battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG Network, ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: NYK +450, PHI -599

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook