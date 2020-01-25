All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers vs. Lakers Preview: Can Philly Take Down LeBron James & Company?

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- A tough stretch is approaching for the Philadelphia 76ers. It all begins on Saturday night as the Sixers host a Western Conference powerhouse in the Los Angeles Lakers. This isn't your 2018 LeBron James-led Lakers. Last season, the Sixers had no issues against "The King" and his teammates.

This season, the story could be much different. With tons of new additions, including the superstar big that is Anthony Davis, the Lakers are a completely different team. With a record of 36-9, Los Angeles is over four games ahead, ranking first place in the West.

Meanwhile, the Sixers' goal of securing first in the Eastern Conference is long gone. As a matter of fact, they aren't even sniffing second place just yet. Ranked as the sixth seed in the East, the 76ers are looking to keep themselves relevant in the conference.

Unfortunately, right now they are short-handed. With Joel Embiid recovering from surgery, and Josh Richardson dealing with hamstring issues, the 76ers are down two starters. On Saturday night against the Lakers, they won't have either player available.

So how in the world can the Sixers slow down LA? Well, for starters, it will be up to the max players to perform to their maximum potential. This year, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons have been good. Against the Lakers, though, good isn't good enough.

Harris will need to be on his best shooting game, and Simmons will have to remain aggressive on the offensive side of the ball.

All last week, Simmons was turning up his intensity and scoring at will, which earned him the right to be called the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Against Toronto, though, they figured out how to slow him down a bit. 

That can't happen against LA. If Simmons is on his best game against the Lakers at home, then there's a good chance his teammates will feed off of his energy. After the 76ers' last win against Brooklyn, players such as Matisse Thybulle and Al Horford credited Simmons for setting the tone for everybody, helping them cause an impact on the game.

Game Time: Saturday, January 25th, 2020, 8:30 p.m. ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ABC, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: NBA League Pass, NBCSP, ABC Go

Odds: 76ers are underdogs at +4.5 via The Action Network

The good news is Philly remains one of the best teams when playing at home. With 20 wins and only two losses, the Sixers are undoubtedly a different team while playing in South Philly on both sides of the ball.

However, missing Joel Embiid, somebody who has proven to be an issue for Anthony Davis before does hurt the Sixers' chances on Saturday. It seems unlikely the Sixers pull this one off at home with two starters missing, but the key thing to remember is Philly can shock anybody at home. The 76ers cannot be counted out for this one. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ben Simmons Received Solid Results in Media/Player Votes for All-Star Game

76ers point guard Ben Simmons wasn't in favor of the fans for the Eastern Conference All-Star voting. But the media and the players gave him favorable results.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Josh Richardson Faces Another Tough Evaluation

76ers guard Josh Richardson is set to be evaluated for a strained hamstring on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Joel Embiid is One Step Closer to Returning

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid should return to the court soon as he ramps up his conditioning.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Joel Embiid Isn't Too Worried About This Year's NBA All-Star Game

76ers center Joel Embiid made the NBA All-Star Game once again. However, he isn't too worried about it this time around.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Showed Promise After Stepping in for Richardson

76ers reserve guard Shake Milton had himself a unexpectedly decent night after stepping in for an injured Josh Richardson vs. the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers Reportedly 'Monitoring' Available Big Men in Trade Market

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are keeping an eye out for available big men on the NBA trade market.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference All-Star Starter

76ers center Joel Embiid has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter once again.

Justin Grasso

by

BallisLife

Zhaire Smith Getting Called up to 76ers with Josh Richardson Out

76ers 2018 first-round pick, Zhaire Smith, earns himself a unique opportunity to with Josh Richardson injured and out.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 76ers 'Expressed Interest' in Thunder's Danilo Gallinari

According to a report from The Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest in OKC's Danilo Gallinari.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Josh Richardson to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Sixers' Josh Richardson will miss multiple weeks.

Justin Grasso