76ers vs. Lakers: Will LeBron James, Anthony Davis Play?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the Lakers' injury report against the Sixers.

The Los Angeles Lakers started the year off on a low note. While they are slowly developing a groove, winning six of their last ten games, their recent two-game skid could expand to three if they fail to make it out of South Philly with a win on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Los Angeles has two notable names on its injury report in Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Davis, who’s been battling a non-COVID illness, missed Los Angeles’s December 7 matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the road. In the previous game, Davis appeared on the court for just eight minutes of Cleveland before getting pulled.

Lately, Davis has been surging. By avoiding any key setbacks to begin the year, the Lakers’ star has found ways to will his team to victory when healthy. Prior to his eight-minute showing in Cleveland, Davis averaged 35 points and 16 rebounds in the previous nine games. During that stretch, the Lakers were 7-2.

The good news for the Lakers is that Davis is probable on Friday night. By getting the last couple of days off, it seems the talented big man is on pace to make his return after a one-game absence.

As for LeBron James, he’s battling ankle soreness ahead of the Sixers matchup. Similar to Davis, the superstar missed LA’s matchup against the Raptors earlier this week.

As of Friday morning, James remains probable for Friday’s game against the 76ers. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the All-Star should be on pace to face Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the 76ers when they meet in South Philly for the first and only time this season.

