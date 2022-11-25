76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

With an opportunity to face a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team at home on Tuesday, the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers stunned the basketball world as they defeated the Nets while missing players such as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden.

The following night, the Sixers didn’t have any time to rest as they had to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second matchup of a back-to-back. Although the Sixers looked well-rested in the first half of the matchup against Charlotte, their second-half performance reflected reality.

The Sixers were not only shorthanded, but they were running low on energy. While Philly’s effort against the Hornets was impressive, they couldn’t make it out of Charlotte with a victory. Therefore, the Sixers dropped to 9-9 on the year.

After getting the day off on Thursday, the Sixers will return to the court to face the Orlando Magic on Friday for the first time this season. Friday’s game marks the first of consecutive matchups at the Amway Center this season.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Magic battle it out on Friday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Amway Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Magic TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic Listen: 96.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Magic -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +110, ORL -133

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook