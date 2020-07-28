Winning is the ultimate goal in a professional sport such as basketball. When the games don't actually count for anything, though, then what does success look like? On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their three-game scrimmage schedule down in Orlando, Florida, with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Picking up a victory will be a plus -- but Sixers head coach Brett Brown isn't worried about wins and losses just yet. On Tuesday night, Brown is hoping to see his team tie up any loose ends before they begin their final eight regular-season games this Saturday, starting off with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

"Success equals clean," Brown explained on Monday morning as the team prepares for the final exhibition matchup. "Anything that equals clean -- clean offense, clean defense, [and] an understanding of our words."

"What's our tolerance level with Dallas and players on their team?" Brown explained further. "What are you going to die on? What are you prepared to live with? Clean defensively equals a very clear foundation. We can pivot out of it, and now it's a scouting report thing -- a personnel thing -- but it's clean, and the players get it. They understand what sword we are prepared to die on. This is the game plan, and it's the same thing on offense. Anything that's clean, [we want to] tighten that up before we go play the first regular-season game against Indiana."

Although the Sixers have a few minor injuries they are dealing with, the team can get a good idea of what things may look like this upcoming Saturday. By no means are they expected to look perfect on Tuesday night, but Brown is hoping to see his team come out looking as sharp as possible. And if the team fails to look "clean" in a specific area on the court -- the Sixers will still have a few days to work it all out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_