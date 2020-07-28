All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers vs. Mavericks: What's Brett Brown Looking for in Sixers' Final Scrimmage?

Justin Grasso

Winning is the ultimate goal in a professional sport such as basketball. When the games don't actually count for anything, though, then what does success look like? On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their three-game scrimmage schedule down in Orlando, Florida, with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Picking up a victory will be a plus -- but Sixers head coach Brett Brown isn't worried about wins and losses just yet. On Tuesday night, Brown is hoping to see his team tie up any loose ends before they begin their final eight regular-season games this Saturday, starting off with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

"Success equals clean," Brown explained on Monday morning as the team prepares for the final exhibition matchup. "Anything that equals clean -- clean offense, clean defense, [and] an understanding of our words." 

"What's our tolerance level with Dallas and players on their team?" Brown explained further. "What are you going to die on? What are you prepared to live with? Clean defensively equals a very clear foundation. We can pivot out of it, and now it's a scouting report thing -- a personnel thing -- but it's clean, and the players get it. They understand what sword we are prepared to die on. This is the game plan, and it's the same thing on offense. Anything that's clean, [we want to] tighten that up before we go play the first regular-season game against Indiana."

Although the Sixers have a few minor injuries they are dealing with, the team can get a good idea of what things may look like this upcoming Saturday. By no means are they expected to look perfect on Tuesday night, but Brown is hoping to see his team come out looking as sharp as possible. And if the team fails to look "clean" in a specific area on the court -- the Sixers will still have a few days to work it all out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Norvel Pelle is Making the Best of 76ers' Orlando Scrimmages

Philadelphia 76ers journeyman center Norvel Pelle is standing out during the team's Orlando scrimmages ahead of the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

76ers Slightly Move up in Recent NBA Power Rankings

CBS Sports recently gave a slight boost to the Philadelphia 76ers in their latest NBA Power Rankings.

Justin Grasso

As MLB Struggles, 76ers' Brett Brown has Zero Worries About NBA's Bubble

The MLB is already dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak after starting the season up last week. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown isn't concerned about the NBA having the same kind of issue, though.

Justin Grasso

76ers Announce Next Crossover Installment With Lapstone & Hammer

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced their next installment of their Crossover series in partnership with Laptone & Hammer.

Justin Grasso

Simmons, Brown Praise Al Horford After Sunday's Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers were impressed with Al Horford's performance on Sunday. Following the game, Brett Brown and Ben Simmons praised Horford for his performance.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Expected to Practice Monday

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto are all expected to practice on Monday after suffering injuries recently.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III's Injury Doesn't Worry Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing Glenn Robinson III was shaken up during Sunday's scrimmage against the Thunder, but Brett Brown isn't worried it's serious.

Justin Grasso

76ers Fall to Thunder During Second Scrimmage in Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers had a commanding lead with starters in against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but the deep roster guys allowed OKC to complete a comeback.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Thunder on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out against the Thunder on Sunday due to a lower body injury.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Thunder: Live Updates for Sixers' Sunday Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at noon for the second scrimmage game down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso