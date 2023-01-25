76ers vs. Nets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Nets battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets will battle it out. Earlier this year, the Nets paid a visit to the Sixers on November 22. As expected, the game had a lot of hype behind it, considering it was the return of Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.

Although the matchup lost a lot of juice beforehand since the Sixers missed three key starters in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden — the Sixers still managed to take care of business and pulled off an upset victory in South Philly.

Since that late November matchup, both the Sixers and the Nets have picked up their play. After slow starts, the Sixers and the Nets have climbed up the Eastern Conference ranks.

For Philadelphia, they have won their last five games. As they surged out West, they advanced from the fourth seed to the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Kevin Durant-less Nets are one game back from the Sixers, as they’ve gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Key Game Notes

Nets are 5-5 in the last ten games

Brooklyn has won their last two games

On the road, the Nets are 16-10 this season

Sixers are currently on a five-game win streak

Philadelphia is 8-2 over the last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 17-7 this season

Nets are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone under in seven of the Nets’ last nine games

The total has gone over in nine of the Sixers’ last 11 games

The total has gone over in the Sixers’ last six games at home

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Furkan Korkmaz - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Nets

Kevin Durant - OUT

Dru Smith - OUT

Day’Ron Sharpe - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, BKN +165

Total O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Nets +5.5

Moneyline: PHI -200

Total O/U: UNDER 225.5