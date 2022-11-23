76ers vs. Nets: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with quite a few key injuries at this point in the season, but they’re at least fortunate enough to get some reinforcements ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Over the last two games, veteran forward Tobias Harris has been battling hip soreness. Although he was questionable going into both matchups, Harris was downgraded to out against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following Saturday’s loss to the Timberwolves, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was unclear about the veteran’s status moving forward.

Fortunately, when the Sixers returned to practice on Monday morning, Harris was an active participant. On the team’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Harris was upgraded to probable for the game.

The Sixers need all the help they can get going into the Brooklyn battle. With Harris back in the mix, he’s just one of two players in Philadelphia’s usual starting five to take the floor. The other is the veteran offseason acquisition, PJ Tucker.

With Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey all out on Tuesday night against the Nets, Harris’ role is bound to expand. Going into the 2022-2023 season, Harris was viewed as the Sixers’ fourth scoring option. Without those three sharing the floor with him, Harris becomes a focal point of Philadelphia’s offense.

Considering Harris’ soreness had been lingering over the last few days, it’s hard to predict whether he’ll be one hundred percent or not on Tuesday. Either way, the Sixers need all of the help and depth they can get, as injuries are taking a toll on the roster.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.