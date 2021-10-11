76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Preseason Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers started their preseason run last week. As they went into Toronto without Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid in the lineup, the Sixers found themselves struggling early and often.

After their preseason opener, the 76ers fell short to the Raptors by taking on a blowout loss. However, they managed to bounce back a few nights later. As the 76ers returned home and allowed fans back in the arena for the first time since their Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs, the Sixers helped wash some of the bad taste of fans' mouths as they dominated the Raptors at home.

Now, they'll return to the court at the Wells Fargo Center once again on Monday night. Except for this time, they'll host the Eastern Conference favorites, the Brooklyn Nets. Last season, the Sixers failed to get an opportunity to see the Nets at full strength. While that will be the case once again on Monday as Kyrie Irving won't be around, the Sixers could battle Kevin Durant and James Harden.

But the Sixers aren't at full strength either. In addition to Grant Riller, Matisse Thybulle, and Ben Simmons, the Sixers will roll without Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Shake Milton on Monday night. While the Philly versus Brooklyn matchup doesn't have the same juice in the preseason, the Nets offer a good test for the shorthanded Sixers on Monday night.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nets battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Monday, October 11, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center



How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nets TV Broadcast: ESPN2

Live Stream: Click Here

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets Listen: N/A

Odds

Spread: Nets -6.5

Moneyline: PHI +205, BKN -260

Total O/U: 228.5

*Odds are Provided by The Action Network