76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sixers' Home Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up their season on Wednesday night with a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Without Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, and Grant Riller available, the team relied on guys such as Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe to back up the second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey.

While the Sixers are certainly in a tough predicament due to their three-time All-Star point guard's unwillingness to play for them right now, his absence didn't affect them on Wednesday as the Sixers took care of business in New Orleans.

But the road doesn't much easier. On Friday night, the Sixers are set to host the Eastern Conference favorites, the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Nets won't have their star guard Kyrie Irving in the mix, James Harden and Kevin Durant will play against the Sixers together for the first time since they linked up last season.

The Nets opened up their regular season on Tuesday against the reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. As things didn't go as planned for Brooklyn, they will certainly look to get their first win on Friday by spoiling the Sixers' home opener at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nets play in the first of a handful of matchups this year? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN

Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets Listen: WFAN 101.9

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Nets -3

Moneyline: PHI +130, BKN -154

Total O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook