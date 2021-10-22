    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sixers' Home Opener
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sixers' Home Opener

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers opened up their season on Wednesday night with a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Without Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, and Grant Riller available, the team relied on guys such as Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe to back up the second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey.

    While the Sixers are certainly in a tough predicament due to their three-time All-Star point guard's unwillingness to play for them right now, his absence didn't affect them on Wednesday as the Sixers took care of business in New Orleans.

    But the road doesn't much easier. On Friday night, the Sixers are set to host the Eastern Conference favorites, the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Nets won't have their star guard Kyrie Irving in the mix, James Harden and Kevin Durant will play against the Sixers together for the first time since they linked up last season.

    The Nets opened up their regular season on Tuesday against the reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. As things didn't go as planned for Brooklyn, they will certainly look to get their first win on Friday by spoiling the Sixers' home opener at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Nets play in the first of a handful of matchups this year? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

    Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST.

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN

    Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network/ESPN

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Nets Listen: WFAN 101.9

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Nets -3

    Moneyline: PHI +130, BKN -154

    Total O/U: 228.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    USATSI_16936912_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sixers' Home Opener

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_16255132_168388689_lowres
    News

    Shake Milton Ruled Out vs. Nets on Friday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16175488_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Report: Embiid Questioned Simmons' Trade Request During Meeting

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_12130232_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Shows Support for Simmons Following Team Meeting

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16994100_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers List Joel Embiid as Questionable Heading Into Nets Matchup

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_13512260_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Simmons Informed Team He 'Needs Time' Before Return

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15694820_168388689_lowres
    News

    Ben Simmons Will Meet With Sixers Officials Ahead of Nets Matchup

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_12473914_168388689_lowres
    News

    Jason Kelce Issues Harsh Reality Check to Ben Simmons

    9 hours ago