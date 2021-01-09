76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets are scheduled to meet on Saturday for the Sixers' first afternoon matchup of the season. On Thursday, Philly wrapped up a tough back to back against the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets.

During the first half of the series, the Sixers came out on top with a tight high-scoring win over the Wizards. On the second night, things didn't fall in their favor as they suffered a beatdown by the undermanned Brooklyn Nets.

Following the loss on Thursday, more issues piled on for the Sixers as their starting shooting guard, Seth Curry, tested positive for COVID-19. That opened up a can of worms for Philly, who had to list seven players as questionable and rule four out by the time Friday night rolled around.

While the Sixers' lack of personnel for Saturday's game against the Nuggets signaled a possible postponement, it seems the league feels comfortable with letting the show go on. It won't be a pretty matchup for the 76ers, who are extremely shorthanded and playing a tough Nuggets team -- but they will have to work with what they've got.

Plan on tuning into the matchup on Saturday between the Sixers and the Nuggets? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nuggets Broadcast: Altitude TV

Nuggets Listen: Altitude 92.5 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Nuggets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Nuggets -5.5

Moneyline: DEN -208, PHI +170

O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM

