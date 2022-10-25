Joel Embiid Pokes Fun at 76ers’ Slow Start to Season After Win vs. Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season viewed as championship contenders to many. When the schedule came out, it was clear the Sixers were going to have their hands full right off the bat, with matchups against the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In Boston, the Celtics issued the Sixers a considerable loss as the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo proved they are once again contenders going into the new year. Then when the Sixers met with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Milwaukee managed to prevent James Harden and the Sixers from completing a fourth-quarter comeback.

Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs seemed like a prime opportunity for the Sixers to regain their confidence, as they are a playoff-caliber team facing a rebuilding squad. While Sixers center Joel Embiid had a big night by dropping 40 points after a slow start to the year, his bounce-back performance wasn’t enough to snag the Sixers their first win.

“I guess,” said Doc Rivers when asked whether Embiid’s performance was a positive outcome from the Spurs matchup. “We lost the game. Good to see him — I just still think we have to play with more force as a team.”

Rivers claimed the Sixers weren’t ready to win yet through the first three games of the year. PJ Tucker mentioned Monday morning that the Sixers need to get on the same page to secure their first win.

With the Indiana Pacers in town, the Sixers had another opportunity to snag their first victory of the season. Going against another rebuilding squad, the Sixers knew they couldn’t take the competition lightly on Monday. After controlling the game throughout all four quarters, the Sixers came out on top with a 120-106 win, securing their first victory of the season.

“I mean, from the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent down to the G League,” Joel Embiid joked after the game. “To me, there was no pressure. 0-3, three games in, and, like I said, a fairly new team. Everybody is trying to find that way. I thought today was a big step offensively and defensively.”

Embiid saw the court for 28 minutes on Monday. The big man went 8-13 from the field and drained all nine of his free throws. He wrapped the matchup up with 26 points, which came second to James Harden’s near 30-point outing.

While Embiid poked fun at the idea that the Sixers got off to a slow start, he was stern when making it clear that the team needs to play with that same pace and effort every night, no matter who is sharing the court with them.

“It’s how we have to play every night,” the big man continued. “We have to be consistent. The spacing was right. Execution in the first half was really good, but more of the right spirit of the pass.”

The Sixers will now hit the road to face the Toronto Raptors in two-straight matchups. At 1-3, the 76ers are looking to build more wins to avoid falling too far behind so early on.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.