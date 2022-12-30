76ers vs. Pelicans: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pelicans battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night, looking to get back in the winner’s circle. For the last couple of weeks, the Sixers have been scorching hot. With a seven-game homestand in South Philly, the Sixers fired off seven wins in a row.

Then when the Sixers hit the road for the first time in weeks to face the New York Knicks on Christmas Day, it seemed they were on pace to pick up their first defeat in weeks. Fortunately for them, that wasn’t the case.

The 76ers formed a fourth-quarter comeback against the Knicks. After picking up their eighth-straight win, the Sixers hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Similar to Sunday’s game against the Knicks, the Sixers trailed their opponent for the majority of the game. While they did tease a near comeback for the third-straight game, Philadelphia couldn’t find the same success. The Sixers fell short to the Wizards for the second time this season, picking up their first loss in nine games.

After getting the last three days off, the Sixers are set to take the floor once again on Friday night. They’ll face the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time this season.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won eight of their last ten games

Sixers are 6-8 when playing on the road this season

Pelicans are currently on a four-game win streak

When playing at home, Pelicans are 15-4 this season

Pelicans have won six of their last ten games

Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games

The total has gone over in eight of the Sixers’ last 11 games

Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games against the Pelicans

The total has gone over in six of the Pelicans’ last seven games

Injury Report

Pelicans

Brandon Ingram - OUT

EJ Liddell - OUT

Dereon Seabron - OUT

Herbet Jones - QUESTIONABLE

Larry Nance Jr. - DOUBTFUL

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Tyrese Maxey Probable

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, NOP +100

Total O/U: 229.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Pelicans +2.5

Moneyline: NOP +100

Total O/U: UNDER 229.5