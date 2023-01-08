76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

Everything you need to know for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pistons.

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to close out a busy week with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

When the Sixers fired up the current weekly slate on Monday, they hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at home for a rematch of last Friday’s game. The Sixers got their payback and formed a two-game win streak over the Pelicans with an impressive win.

A couple of nights later, the Sixers hosted the Indiana Pacers for the second time this year. While the 76ers nearly allowed for an Indiana comeback, Philadelphia forced overtime. In the fifth period, the Sixers found success and snagged a third-straight win.

All was going well heading into the Friday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls. On Friday, the Sixers had an opportunity to expand their current win streak to four in a row while building on a multi-season win streak over Chicago, which sat at 12-straight victories on Friday.

Unfortunately, the Sixers couldn’t keep the ball rolling. Playing without Joel Embiid for a second-straight game, the Bulls exploited the disadvantage and got a phenomenal performance from the All-Star Zach LaVine. With a comfortable win for Chicago, the Sixers lost their first game in a week on Friday.

They’ll look to try and get back in the winner’s circle on Sunday with a matchup against the 11-31 Detroit Pistons. Last month, the Sixers and the Pistons met for the first time this year. The Sixers hosted Detroit and picked up a 113-93 victory, forming a two-game win streak over Detroit.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out on Sunday afternoon? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons TV Broadcast: Radio 950 AM

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: Bally Sports Detroit

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -225, DET +188

Total O/U: 229.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook