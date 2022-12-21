76ers vs. Pistons: Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status on Wednesday

Will Tyrese Maxey return to the court to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday?

Many speculated that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons could be the return of Tyrese Maxey.

As the young veteran was rumored to be on pace to return before the Sixers’ Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks, the mid-week matchup against the rebuilding Pistons seemed like the logical target date for a return so the team could ease Maxey back into the swing of things.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, that won’t be the case.

Once again, Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out ahead of the Sixers’ Wednesday night game against Detroit. As Maxey continues to rehab from a fracture in his foot, the young guard will miss his 15th-straight game. He hasn’t seen the court since Philadelphia’s November 18 game against Milwaukee.

When Maxey was initially diagnosed with a fracture, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the third-year guard was looking at a three-to-four-week timeline for return. Last Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors marked four weeks since Maxey played.

Last week, following a practice session, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Maxey wasn’t ready to practice for Philadelphia. Therefore, he could miss a couple more weeks of games. Since that comment, Maxey’s been out for three games and will miss his fourth against Detroit.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that Maxey is expected to return before Philadelphia’s Christmas Day matchup and hasn’t walked back the report since Rivers’ latest comments on the young guard. If Maxey’s on pace to get back before then, he would need to suit up for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. So far, Maxey doesn’t seem to be on pace to return this week.

