76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

Everything you need to know for Tuesday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pistons.

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home court Tuesday night after a quick game on the road. Once again, the Sixers will face the Detroit Pistons in a rematch of Sunday’s game.

Following a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls, the shorthanded Sixers went on the road to pay a visit to the Pistons. Sunday’s game marked the second time the Sixers and the Pistons battled it out this year.

In the first matchup between Philly and Detroit, the 76ers got the best of the rebuilding squad with a comfortable victory. While both teams missed players on Sunday, the Sixers were down the All-Star big man Joel Embiid for the third-straight game.

Without Embiid, and the veteran forward PJ Tucker, the Sixers came together and put on an impressive overall team effort. With six players notching double-digits in scoring, the Sixers easily put the Pistons away.

By the fourth quarter, the Sixers started clearing the bench, signaling a blowout win. In the end, they walked away with a 123-111 victory over the Pistons. Now, the two teams will meet once more in Philadelphia on Tuesday night for a rematch.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pistons TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: 950 AM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: -11

Moneyline: PHI -549, DET +410

Total O/U: 228

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook