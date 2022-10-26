76ers vs. Raptors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

It’s been quite the slow start for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. A little over a week ago, the Sixers helped open up the 2022-2023 NBA season with the first matchup against the Boston Celtics.

After getting started off on the wrong foot, the Sixers went home with an 0-1 record. The road didn’t get easier in Game 2, as the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. With another loss issued, the Sixers went into their Saturday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs 0-2.

A matchup against the Spurs seemed like the perfect opportunity for the Sixers to pick up their first win of the year convincingly. However, a young Spurs team made the 76ers pay for possibly taking it easy on them. As the heavy underdogs, the Spurs issued the Sixers their third-straight loss.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, the losing streak ended on Monday night. With the Indiana Pacers in South Philly, the Sixers finally took care of business. Now, they are 1-3 going into a tough matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Wednesday’s game marks the first of two-straight matchups in Toronto. It will be the first time the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out since their first-round playoff series last year.

The Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling as they want to climb out of a 1-3 hole at the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, the Raptors will seek revenge after having their playoff run cut short when they lost to the Sixers in six games last year.

Game Notes

Last season, the Raptors defeated the Sixers in three of four games

Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

Total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last six games

Sixers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Raptors

Raptors are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone under in seven of the Raptors’ last nine games

Injury Report

Raptors

Scottie Barnes - QUESTIONABLE

Justin Champagnie - OUT

Jeff Downtin - OUT

Ron Harper Jr. - OUT

Otto Porter Jr. - OUT

76ers

De’Anthony Melton - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, TOR +105

Total O/U: 211.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Raptors +1.5

Moneyline: TOR +105

Total O/U: Under 211.5