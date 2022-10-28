76ers vs. Raptors: Scottie Barnes' Injury Status for Friday

Going into Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, the reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, was questionable for the game.

After starting the year spending over 30 minutes on the floor in the Raptors’ first two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets, Barnes ran into an issue in his team’s third outing.

During a road matchup against the Miami Heat last week, Barnes injured his ankle early on during the game. After 13 minutes on the floor, Barnes wrapped up his night by going 5-9 from the field for 11 points.

Not only did Barnes miss most of the Raptors’ first matchup against the Heat, but he missed the entire rematch two nights later. Without Barnes, the Raptors collected an eight-point win over Miami. They then entered their October 26 matchup against the Sixers, unsure of whether Barnes would play or not.

Going into the Sixers matchup, Barnes was questionable due to his recent setback. Roughly two hours before tip-off, Barnes worked out with intentions of playing if everything went well. Fortunately for Toronto, the sophomore standout felt healthy enough to play.

Barnes checked into Wednesday’s game for 32 minutes. He shot 6-11 from the field and scored 16 points. In addition to his scoring, Barnes collected ten rebounds and produced five assists in Toronto’s biggest win margin of the season over the Sixers.

The Sixers and the Raptors will meet for a rematch on Friday night in Toronto. Although Barnes was a game-time decision on Wednesday, he’s already been cleared for action on Friday, as the Raptors left him off the injury report.

Barring any unexpected changes on Friday night, the Raptors will have their full starting lineup, including Barnes, on board for the matchup against Philadelphia.

