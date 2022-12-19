76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Raptors.

A new week begins as the long homestand continues for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Last week, the Sixers hosted a thriving Sacramento Kings team for the first and only time this season on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia collected their third-straight win with a dominant 123-103 showing. A few days later, the Sixers returned to the court to take on the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Initially, the Golden State matchup had a lot of juice, but injuries put the Warriors in a tough spot as they missed three All-Stars in Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Steph Curry.

The Sixers missed a couple of players as well, as Tyrese Maxey remained out, along with Furkan Korkmaz and the starting forward, Tobias Harris.

After a surprisingly tough first half, the Sixers formed a small comeback and gained a lead over the Warriors. Once the Sixers got out in front, they managed to pick up a comfortable victory over the Warriors, forming their first four-game win streak of the year.

On Monday, the Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling as they are set to host the Toronto Raptors. Although it’s been a while since the Sixers and the Raptors went toe-to-toe, Monday’s game marks the third matchup between the two Eastern Conference foes.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out in South Philly? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7

Moneyline: PHI -300, TOR +240

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook