76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their 2022-2023 season on Wednesday night. After getting off to a shockingly disappointing start by going 0-3, with losses against the Celtics, Bucks, and the Spurs, the Sixers finally picked up a victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Sixers are set to kick off a multi-game road trip, beginning with a first-round playoff rematch from last year against the Toronto Raptors. Wednesday’s game will be the first of two matchups between the Sixers and the Raptors this week.

Going into Wednesday’s matchup, the Sixers are slightly favored over the Raptors. As they got the best of Toronto in six games during the postseason last year, many expect the Sixers to start turning around their slow start.

However, the Raptors will be out for revenge, and they’ve had tons of success against the Sixers in the regular season over the last year. During the 2021-2022 season, the Sixers came up short against the Raptors in three of four matchups.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out on Wednesday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Soctiabank Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, TOR +105

Total O/U: 211.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook