76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

Justin Grasso

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will officially wrap up their 2019-2020 regular season with a late-night matchup against the Houston Rockets. Philly, who already know their place as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, don't have much to play for on Friday night.

Being that their playoff schedule is already set-in-stone, we can expect 76ers head coach Brett Brown to treat Friday's game like it's a preseason matchup. Players like Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson will more than likely see limited action as the team will look to preserve their health as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the team's All-Star center Joel Embiid could miss the entire game as he's dealing with a sore ankle. For Houston, they have a fully healthy roster minus the star, Russell Westbrook. Considering the Rockets are also locked into a postseason series already, they will likely treat Friday's game as an opportunity to get reserves some extended minutes.

Plan on tuning into Friday's game? Here's everything you need to know. 

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Date: Friday, August 14, 2020

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: AdventHealth Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet, ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Rockets Stream: Click Here 

Odds

Line: Sixers +4.5

Moneyline: Sixers +155, Rockets -186

O/U: 230

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

