76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

Justin Grasso

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers resumed a season that was almost lost back on March 11. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still keeping fans out of the stands, at least the NBA came up with a concrete plan, which allowed 22 teams to fly out and remain in a bubble down in Orlando, Florida to finish out the season.

For the Sixers, their season resumed against the Indiana Pacers, who defeated Philly two out of three times already heading into the matchup on Saturday. Although the Pacers were shorthanded, they managed to take advantage of the Sixers' turnover woes and lack of physicality. Now, the 76ers are heading into Monday night's matchup 0-1 in Orlando.

The San Antonio Spurs don't quite have the Sixers' number like the Pacers did. However, there's a lot more on the line for a 29-36 team like the Spurs. The 76ers already have their spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Spurs are just a couple of games out from the eighth seed in the West. 

San Antonio struggled against the Sixers back in November, but Philly had the ultimate advantage of playing that game home. On Monday, the playing field is evened out. Mix in the fact that the Spurs need a victory on Monday night much more than Philly does, and suddenly the Sixers are playing a team that's coming into the game with a chip on its shoulder.

Game Details:

Philadelphia vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: VISA Athletic Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spurs TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southwest

76ers Stream: NBCSP Live

Spurs Stream: FSSW Live

Odds

Line: 76ers Favored at -6.5

Moneyline: 76ers at -270, Spurs at +225

O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

Kyle O'Quinn Misses COVID-19 Test, Ineligible vs. Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Kyle O'Quinn is now not able to suit up for the Spurs matchup on Monday after he missed a COVID-19 test.

Justin Grasso

Will Alec Burks see More Minutes Moving Forward?

What's Brett Brown's plan for Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing, Alec Burks, as it relates to minutes moving forward?

Justin Grasso

76ers: Mike Scott out, Glenn Robinson III Doubtful vs. Spurs

Both, Mike Scott and Glenn Robinson III could miss the Philadelphia 76ers' second game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

What is Tobias Harris' Advice for Shake Milton?

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris wants to make sure the second-year guard Shake Milton doesn't lose his confidence after a bad outing.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott to Miss Sunday's Practice, GRIII Returns

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott will miss Sunday's practice. Meanwhile, Glenn Robinson III has returned.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Shake Milton Keeps Pushing the Message for Breonna Taylor

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton didn't want to talk about Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers before Sunday's practice. Instead, he wanted to continue to spread a message regarding social justice.

Justin Grasso

76ers: What Went Wrong Against T.J. Warren?

Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren dominated the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. What went wrong on the Sixers' end that night?

Justin Grasso

76ers Aren't Overreacting to Joel Embiid, Shake Milton Spat

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers aren't worried about the brief argument Shake Milton and Joel Embiid had during Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso

76ers Turn First Seeding Game Over vs. Pacers Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers restarted the 2019-2020 regular season on Saturday with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Pacers: NBA Season's Restart Begins for Sixers on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night for the restart of the Sixers' 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

