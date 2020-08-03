76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers resumed a season that was almost lost back on March 11. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still keeping fans out of the stands, at least the NBA came up with a concrete plan, which allowed 22 teams to fly out and remain in a bubble down in Orlando, Florida to finish out the season.

For the Sixers, their season resumed against the Indiana Pacers, who defeated Philly two out of three times already heading into the matchup on Saturday. Although the Pacers were shorthanded, they managed to take advantage of the Sixers' turnover woes and lack of physicality. Now, the 76ers are heading into Monday night's matchup 0-1 in Orlando.

The San Antonio Spurs don't quite have the Sixers' number like the Pacers did. However, there's a lot more on the line for a 29-36 team like the Spurs. The 76ers already have their spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Spurs are just a couple of games out from the eighth seed in the West.

San Antonio struggled against the Sixers back in November, but Philly had the ultimate advantage of playing that game home. On Monday, the playing field is evened out. Mix in the fact that the Spurs need a victory on Monday night much more than Philly does, and suddenly the Sixers are playing a team that's coming into the game with a chip on its shoulder.

Game Details:

Philadelphia vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: VISA Athletic Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spurs TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southwest

76ers Stream: NBCSP Live

Spurs Stream: FSSW Live

Odds

Line: 76ers Favored at -6.5

Moneyline: 76ers at -270, Spurs at +225

O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network