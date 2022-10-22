Skip to main content

76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Spurs.

So far, the Philadelphia 76ers have been off to a difficult start this season. On Tuesday, the Sixers traveled to Boston to face the Celtics for the first outing of the year. A motivated Boston team used last year’s Finals loss as bulletin board material when facing the Sixers as they looked to make a statement across the league on opening night.

The Sixers fell short to the Celtics, and the road ahead didn’t get much easier. The 76ers returned home and were set to host the Milwaukee Bucks for their first game at the Wells Fargo Center in 2022-2023. 

While the Sixers knew they were going to have their hands full with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s entire team stepped up and defeated the 76ers on their home court. While Thursday’s effort was much better for Philadelphia, they’re still 0-2 on the year.

The Sixers will look to bounce back on Saturday night with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Unlike their first two opponents, the Sixers aren’t facing a supposed contender. As the Spurs signaled they would be entering a rebuild this offseason, the Sixers are viewed as favorites going into their Saturday night battle.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Spurs battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spurs TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Spurs Listen: WOAI/KXTN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: -12.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000, SAS +650

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_17554833_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Spurs: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18062459_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Tyrese Maxey Speaks on What Motivates James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17812780_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Doc Rivers Explains Matisse Thybulle’s Lack of Minutes

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19265793_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Aren’t Taking Rebuilding Spurs Lightly on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_14093677_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Plan to Have Brett Brown Tribute Saturday vs. Spurs

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_15470409_168388689_lowres (4)
News

76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_13698779_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Looks Forward to Brett Brown’s Return

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19266961_168388689_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Praised Sixers’ James Harden

By Justin Grasso