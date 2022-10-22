76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

So far, the Philadelphia 76ers have been off to a difficult start this season. On Tuesday, the Sixers traveled to Boston to face the Celtics for the first outing of the year. A motivated Boston team used last year’s Finals loss as bulletin board material when facing the Sixers as they looked to make a statement across the league on opening night.

The Sixers fell short to the Celtics, and the road ahead didn’t get much easier. The 76ers returned home and were set to host the Milwaukee Bucks for their first game at the Wells Fargo Center in 2022-2023.

While the Sixers knew they were going to have their hands full with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s entire team stepped up and defeated the 76ers on their home court. While Thursday’s effort was much better for Philadelphia, they’re still 0-2 on the year.

The Sixers will look to bounce back on Saturday night with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Unlike their first two opponents, the Sixers aren’t facing a supposed contender. As the Spurs signaled they would be entering a rebuild this offseason, the Sixers are viewed as favorites going into their Saturday night battle.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Spurs battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spurs TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Spurs Listen: WOAI/KXTN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: -12.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000, SAS +650

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook