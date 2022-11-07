76ers vs. Suns: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to begin a new slate. Last week, the Sixers opened up their week against the Washington Wizards. After picking up their third-straight win over Washington, the Sixers returned home to host the Wizards for a rematch.

Unlike last Monday’s game, the Sixers came up short against the Wizards last Wednesday. When the 76ers returned to their home court on Friday night, they hosted the New York Knicks for the first time this year. With the game going down to the wire, the Sixers came up just short in crunch time.

With that loss, the Sixers dropped their second-straight game and picked up their sixth defeat of the year. Now, the Sixers are set to host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Last season, the Sixers and the Suns battled it out twice. Similar to the last couple of seasons, the Suns got the best of the Sixers and swept the regular season series in two matchups.

Going into Monday’s game, the Suns are favored to keep the ball rolling against the Sixers. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

Key Game Notes

Phoenix Suns have won six-straight matchups against the Sixers

Suns are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

Suns have won six of their last seven games

Suns are 5-0 against the spread vs. Sixers in the last five games

Sixers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games

The total has gone over in four of Philly’s last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Joel Embiid - AVAILABLE

Michael Foster Jr. - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Danuel House Jr. - OUT

Suns

Jae Crowder - OUT

Cameron Johnson - OUT

Cameron Payne - AVAILABLE

Isn Wainright - OUT

Duane Washington Jr. - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Suns -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +120, PHX -143

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Suns -2.5

Moneyline: PHX -143

Total O/U: UNDER 214.5