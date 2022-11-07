76ers vs. Suns: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to begin a new slate. Last week, the Sixers opened up their week against the Washington Wizards. After picking up their third-straight win over Washington, the Sixers returned home to host the Wizards for a rematch.
Unlike last Monday’s game, the Sixers came up short against the Wizards last Wednesday. When the 76ers returned to their home court on Friday night, they hosted the New York Knicks for the first time this year. With the game going down to the wire, the Sixers came up just short in crunch time.
With that loss, the Sixers dropped their second-straight game and picked up their sixth defeat of the year. Now, the Sixers are set to host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.
Last season, the Sixers and the Suns battled it out twice. Similar to the last couple of seasons, the Suns got the best of the Sixers and swept the regular season series in two matchups.
Going into Monday’s game, the Suns are favored to keep the ball rolling against the Sixers. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.
Key Game Notes
- Phoenix Suns have won six-straight matchups against the Sixers
- Suns are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games
- Suns have won six of their last seven games
- Suns are 5-0 against the spread vs. Sixers in the last five games
- Sixers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games
- The total has gone over in four of Philly’s last six games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Joel Embiid - AVAILABLE
Michael Foster Jr. - OUT
James Harden - OUT
Danuel House Jr. - OUT
Suns
Jae Crowder - OUT
Cameron Johnson - OUT
Cameron Payne - AVAILABLE
Isn Wainright - OUT
Duane Washington Jr. - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Suns -2.5
Moneyline: PHI +120, PHX -143
Total O/U: 214.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Suns -2.5
Moneyline: PHX -143
Total O/U: UNDER 214.5