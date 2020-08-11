76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

All76ers
On Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers are back at the VISA Athletic Center down in the Orlando bubble for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Once again, the Sixers enter a seeding game shorthanded as they are without their star forward, Ben Simmons, who just underwent surgery on Monday morning.

However, Simmons isn't the only notable player missing from the pack. Sixers star center Joel Embiid is going to sit out of Tuesday's game too, as he's dealing with an ankle injury, which he suffered on Sunday night against the Blazers.

And at this point, the Sixers have ruled out the team's starting shooting guard Josh Richardson as well so he can get some rest. Believe it or not, the Sixers' starting lineup could be even thinner on Tuesday as Al Horford and Tobias Harris are still listed as questionable against the Suns.

On the other hand, Phoenix enters the matchup healthy and on fire -- no wonder why they're favored over Philly. Entering Tuesday's game, the Suns have yet to be defeated in Orlando. And based on what's happening with the Western Conference playoff picture, the Suns are desperate for a win on Tuesday, which gives them an extra incentive to want to win against the Sixers, who already have a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM EST.

Location: VISA Athletic Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Suns TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Arizona

76ers Stream: Click Here

Suns Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: Sixers +9

Moneyline: Suns -400, Sixers +325

O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

