76ers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Another day, another back-to-back matchup for the Philadelphia 76ers. After going back-to-back last weekend, the Sixers entered the new week with a fresh four-day break.
On Friday, they returned to the court to resume their schedule with a second matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks this season.
Both teams were shorthanded going into the game. For the Bucks, they missed a key starter as Khris Middleton continues to sit out.
For the Sixers, their starting guard James Harden and the power forward, Tobias Harris, were out as they battle injuries of their own. The night went from bad to worse at first for the 76ers. As their star guard Tyrese Maxey played a stellar first half, his night ended prematurely after he suffered a foot injury in the second quarter.
After going back to the locker room, Maxey was ruled out for the rest of the night. The Sixers didn’t fold in Maxey’s absence. In fact, they came together and developed a lead in the second half. Eventually, they came out on top and picked up their third-straight win.
Now, the Sixers are set to take the floor once again on Saturday night to host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Key Game Notes
- The 76ers and the Timberwolves split their two-game series last year
- The Sixers have gone 7-3 in their last ten games
- The Sixers are currently on a three-game win streak
- The Timberwolves have gone 4-6 in their last ten games
- Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak
- Timberwolves are 3-3 on the road this season
Injury Report
76ers
Mike Foster Jr. - OUT
James Harden - OUT
Furkan Korkmaz - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Tobias Harris - QUESTIONABLE
Timberwolves
Luka Garza - OUT
Josh Minott - OUT
Wendell Moore Jr. - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
Moneyline: PHI +138, MIN -163
Total O/U: 217.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
Moneyline: MIN -163
Total O/U: UNDER 217.5