76ers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Timberwolves battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

Another day, another back-to-back matchup for the Philadelphia 76ers. After going back-to-back last weekend, the Sixers entered the new week with a fresh four-day break.

On Friday, they returned to the court to resume their schedule with a second matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Both teams were shorthanded going into the game. For the Bucks, they missed a key starter as Khris Middleton continues to sit out.

For the Sixers, their starting guard James Harden and the power forward, Tobias Harris, were out as they battle injuries of their own. The night went from bad to worse at first for the 76ers. As their star guard Tyrese Maxey played a stellar first half, his night ended prematurely after he suffered a foot injury in the second quarter.

After going back to the locker room, Maxey was ruled out for the rest of the night. The Sixers didn’t fold in Maxey’s absence. In fact, they came together and developed a lead in the second half. Eventually, they came out on top and picked up their third-straight win. 

Now, the Sixers are set to take the floor once again on Saturday night to host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key Game Notes

  • The 76ers and the Timberwolves split their two-game series last year
  • The Sixers have gone 7-3 in their last ten games
  • The Sixers are currently on a three-game win streak
  • The Timberwolves have gone 4-6 in their last ten games
  • Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak
  • Timberwolves are 3-3 on the road this season

Injury Report

76ers

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Furkan Korkmaz - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Tobias Harris - QUESTIONABLE

Timberwolves 

Luka Garza - OUT

Josh Minott - OUT

Wendell Moore Jr. - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +138, MIN -163

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction 

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Moneyline: MIN -163

Total O/U: UNDER 217.5

