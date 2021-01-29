76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of their biggest game yet this season. On Wednesday night, the Sixers took on the Western Conference's best, the Los Angeles Lakers. After controlling the scoreboard for a majority of the game, the Sixers nearly dropped the game before Tobias Harris hit a clutch jump shot late in the matchup allowing the 76ers to take the victory.

On Friday night, the Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this year. Last season, the Sixers and the Timberwolves played against each other just once in late October. Philly handled the Wolves with ease as they collected a 117-95 victory.

Nearly a year later the Timberwolves are still struggling. With just four wins and 13 total losses, the Timberwolves rank last in the Western Conference. The Sixers, on the other hand, place at the top of the Eastern Conference as they're off to an impressive 13-6 start

The Timberwolves will get a key player back in D'Angelo Russell on Friday, but the matchup won't get much easier for them as Joel Embiid is expected to play. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Timberwolves? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Target Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Timberwolves TV Broadcast: FSN

Timberwolves Listen: WCCO 830 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Timberwolves Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -278, MIN +220

O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM