76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Friday
The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of their biggest game yet this season. On Wednesday night, the Sixers took on the Western Conference's best, the Los Angeles Lakers. After controlling the scoreboard for a majority of the game, the Sixers nearly dropped the game before Tobias Harris hit a clutch jump shot late in the matchup allowing the 76ers to take the victory.
On Friday night, the Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this year. Last season, the Sixers and the Timberwolves played against each other just once in late October. Philly handled the Wolves with ease as they collected a 117-95 victory.
Nearly a year later the Timberwolves are still struggling. With just four wins and 13 total losses, the Timberwolves rank last in the Western Conference. The Sixers, on the other hand, place at the top of the Eastern Conference as they're off to an impressive 13-6 start
The Timberwolves will get a key player back in D'Angelo Russell on Friday, but the matchup won't get much easier for them as Joel Embiid is expected to play. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Timberwolves? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Date: Friday, January 29, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM EST.
Location: Target Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Timberwolves TV Broadcast: FSN
Timberwolves Listen: WCCO 830 AM
76ers Stream: Click Here
Timberwolves Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -278, MIN +220
O/U: 224.5
*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM