76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Timberwolves.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the court once again on Saturday night. The week started off strange for the Sixers. After wrapping up a back-to-back set of games last weekend with wins over the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz, the Sixers were issued four days off.

For the first two days, the Sixers rested and recovered. For the following two days, they practiced despite being shorthanded. Going into their Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers missed a few key players as James Harden remained out along with Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris, who is dealing with a hip issue.

Unfortunately for Philly, the hits kept on coming during the matchup. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey suffered a foot injury during the first half. After undergoing an MRI on Saturday, it was revealed that Maxey is dealing with a small fracture. Therefore, he’s out of the lineup on Saturday.

Despite losing Maxey, the Sixers managed to come out on top with a win over the Bucks. The victory marked their third-straight win as the 76ers advanced to 8-7 on the year, notching a winning record for the first time this year.

Following Friday’s game, the Sixers will get limited rest time as they are set to compete against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. It marks the first of two matchups between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference postseason contenders.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Timberwolves battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ NBA TV

Timberwolves TV Broadcast: Bally Sports North/ NBA TV

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Timberwolves Listen: WCCO 830 AM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +138, MIN -163

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

