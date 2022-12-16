76ers vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

Everything you need to know for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and the Warriors.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still working on getting healthy. Although they thought they would be one step closer to getting there earlier this week, the Sixers missed more players than anticipated in their Tuesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Despite being without the services of Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House Jr., the Sixers took care of business with a comfortable victory over a thriving Sacramento team.

Following their third-straight win, the Sixers entered a two-day break. After getting Wednesday off, the Sixers returned to practice on Thursday to begin preparing for their Friday night matchup against the Warriors. Philadelphia plans to have Melton back in the mix and hopes that House finally makes his return.

While Maxey remains off the court, for the time being, the Sixers are still in good shape going into their matchup against Golden State, as Philadelphia seems to be the healthier squad for once.

The Sixers will look to try and pick up their fourth-straight victory on Friday night. With a victory, Philadelphia would create its longest win streak of the season after failing to exceed three in a row on several occasions. Meanwhile, the Warriors will attempt to avoid dropping three in a row, as they've fallen short to the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks recently.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Warriors battle it out on Friday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Date: Friday, December 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN

Warriors TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Warriors Listen: 95.7 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350, GSW +275

Total O/U: 233.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook