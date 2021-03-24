76ers vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off a long road trip on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For the third time this season, the Sixers faced the Knicks, and once again, the matchup went down to the wire.

Earlier last week, the Sixers defeated the Knicks at home in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Sunday's matchup required overtime to settle the winner. Although it was a controversial ending, the Sixers came out on top with a one-point win. It wasn't a pretty way to start the long road trip, but the Sixers will take a win however they can get it.

Now, the road stint continues on Tuesday night with a late matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Tuesday's game marks the first time these two teams will meet this year. When the matchup was originally scheduled, many had it circled on their calendars as it was supposed to be the battle of the Curry's.

Unfortunately, both Seth Curry and Steph Curry will miss the matchup as they're dealing with injuries. In addition to Seth Curry's absence, the 76ers will also be without their starting center Joel Embiid once again.

Despite being shorthanded, the surging Sixers are favored over the Warriors on the road on Tuesday night. Plan on tuning in to see the 76ers take on the Warriors for the first time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM EST.

Location: Chase Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Warriors TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area/TNT

Warriors Listen: 95.7 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Warriors Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4

Moneyline: PHI -175, GSW +145

O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM