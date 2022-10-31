76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Monday night to wrap up their four-game road trip. Just a week ago, the Sixers snagged their first victory of the year against the Indiana Pacers.

Two nights later, Philadelphia failed to build on its win streak and fell short to the Toronto Raptors in the first of two matchups up North.

On Friday, the Sixers returned to the court as underdogs without their star center Joel Embiid in the mix. Despite being shorthanded, the 76ers still dominated the Raptors to even the regular season series at 1-1.

With no time to rest, the Sixers battled the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night for their first back-to-back matchup of the season. With Embiid back in the mix, the center was the hero late in the game as he hit a dagger three-pointer to help the Sixers put away the Bulls for their third win of the year.

After getting Sunday off, the Sixers will be back on the floor in Washington to face the Wizards on the road for the first time this year. Although the Sixers are still trying to find consistency so they can begin to hit their stride early on, they enter Monday’s game as the favorites.

Key Game Notes

76ers went 1-2 against the Wizards last season

76ers are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games

The total has gone under in 12 of the Sixers’ last 18 games

Sixers are 10-3 against the Wizards in their last 13 games

The total has gone under in seven of the Wizards’ last nine games

The Wizards are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

Injury Report

76ers

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Wizards

Corey Kispert - OUT

Delon Wright - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -167, WAS +140

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -167

Total O/U: Under 216.5