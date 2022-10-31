Skip to main content

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Wizards.

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to form their first win streak of the season this past weekend. After getting payback against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the Sixers hit the road to complete their first back-to-back of the year with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Philly was fortunate enough to get Joel Embiid back in the mix, which was key to their eventual victory over the Bulls. With a win in Chicago, the Sixers won two-straight games for the first time this year. Now, they are going to try and make it three in a row on Monday night.

Just one week after snagging their first win of the season following an 0-3 start, the Sixers are set to pay a visit to the Washington Wizards. Monday’s game marks the first of two matchups between the Sixers and the Wizards this week.

Last season, the 76ers surprisingly struggled against the Wizards during the regular season. Although Philadelphia dominated the Wizards on their home court to pick up their sixth-straight win over Washington, continuing a two-year trend, the Wizards got the last laughs in.

A second matchup in Philadelphia resulted in a 117-98 win for the visitors. Then a rematch one month later in Washington featured a tight 106-103 victory for the Wizards, to make it two in a row over the 76ers. Now, the Sixers will look to break the streak on Monday night.

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Wizards battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards Listen: 980 AM The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -167, WAS +140

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

USATSI_17607905_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Wizards: Joel Embiid's Playing Status for Monday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17607000_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17690375_168388689_lowres (7)
News

NBA Docks Multiple Draft Picks From 76ers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17533282_168388689_lowres
News

Wizards Injury Report: Will Corey Kispert Play vs. 76ers Monday?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_13968809_168388689_lowres
News

Matisse Thybulle Credits Embiid for Being Significant Supporter

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17606996_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid’s Status vs. Wizards Up in Air

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19328374_168388689_lowres
News

Maxey, Harris Support Isaiah Joe’s Impressive Outing

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19310574_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Pick Up Contract Options on Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer

By Justin Grasso