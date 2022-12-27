76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

Everything you need to know for Tuesday's matchup between the 76ers and the Wizards.

As one of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders, the Philadelphia 76ers had the opportunity to become one of ten teams to have a matchup on Christmas Day. On Sunday, the Sixers paid their first visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden this season for the primetime matchup.

Similar to their Friday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia was off to a slow start in New York. Although they looked out of sorts throughout the first half of action, the Sixers hung around and kept the game close. The situation was the same in the third quarter.

By the time the Sixers got to the fourth quarter, they managed to catch fire and gain their first lead of the outing. Once they got in front of the Knicks, the Sixers never looked back. With a fourth quarter rally, the 76ers put the Knicks away and picked up their eighth-straight win.

After getting Monday off, the Sixers are back on the floor Tuesday night. This time, they’ll take on the Washington Wizards. Tuesday’s game on the road marks the third matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards this year.

Back on October 31, the Sixers paid a visit to DC while shorthanded. Despite missing their star center Joel Embiid, the Sixers came out on top with a 118-11 victory over Washington. A couple of nights later, the Sixers returned home, and the Wizards joined them for a matchup in South Philly.

Similar to the first outing, the Sixers were without Embiid. However, the results were different. Washington found success in the paint and picked up a 121-111 win over the Sixers. Both teams will look to take the lead in the regular season series when they meet once again.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Wizards battle it out on Tuesday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards Listen: 980 AM The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188, WAS +155

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook