76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go

How to tune in to check out Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, take on the Capital City Go-Go.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Saturday night. For the second-straight game, the Sixers will battle it out with the Atlanta Hawks as they look for payback after falling short on the road on Thursday night.

Before the Sixers tip off their matchup, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, will square off against the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, for the second-straight game.

On Thursday, the Blue Coats hosted the Go-Go for their home opener in Delaware. Through the first quarter of action, the Blue Coats and the Go-Go tied for 31 points. Sixers’ second-year guard Jaden Springer led Delaware in scoring by going 3-4 from the field and collecting 10 points.

In the second half, the Blue Coats found a way to start pulling away from the competition, as they outscored Capital City 29-20 before halftime. The Blue Coats snagged a double-digit lead in the first half, but a solid third-quarter showing by the Go-Go had the visitors trailing by just four points going into the final quarter of action.

At that point, the Go-Go snatched the momentum and outscored the Blue Coats 37-29 in the final quarter of action. Capital City came out on top with a 120-116 victory, issuing the Blue Coats their second loss of the season. 

Jaden Springer finished the matchup with 28 points in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Philly’s two-way signees Julian Champagnie and Mike Foster combined for 38 points.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Blue Coats and the Go-Go battle it out before the Sixers begin their rematch against the Hawks on Saturday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Delaware Blue Coats vs. Capital City Go-Go

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Chase Fieldhouse

How to Watch

Broadcast: G League Site/DETV

Listen: 89.7 WGLS FM Rowan Radio

Live Stream: Click Here

