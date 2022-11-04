76ers: What We Know About James Harden’s Injury Timeline

The Philadelphia 76ers received unfortunate news on Thursday afternoon regarding their star guard, James Harden.

After suffering two setbacks during Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, Harden was set to undergo testing on his foot following the matchup.

According to a team official, Harden was officially diagnosed with a tendon strain in his right foot after getting an MRI.

At the time of the injury, Harden battled through the pain. The veteran guard wrapped up the night with a 35-minute shift. He shot 8-18 from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes. Harden came second in scoring for the Sixers against the Wizards, as he produced 24 points. In addition, he racked up ten assists.

Despite finishing Wednesday night’s game, Harden won’t be on the court for a while. As he’ll have to go through treatment and get rest to recover from his strain, the Sixers will have to roll without the star guard for a little while.

What’s the Word on Harden’s Timeline?

ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is expected to miss at least a month’s worth of games.

It’s worth noting that the team intends to re-evaluate Harden in approximately two weeks, according to a team official.

While a re-evaluation doesn’t indicate the chance of a return to the lineup, it could help offer the Sixers more clarity on when precisely Harden could get back out onto the floor.

If Harden’s out for a month, as speculated, the All-Star could miss roughly 15 games. His absence begins on Friday night when the Sixers host the New York Knicks for the first time this season.

If all goes well with Harden’s recovery, he could be back for the matchup against his former team, the Houston Rockets, in early December.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.