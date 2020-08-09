76ers: Who Stood out in a Ben Simmons-less Lineup vs. Magic?

While preparing to take on the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they were going to be without their third-year All-Star, Ben Simmons. At the time, Simmons' full status was unclear. While the Sixers were aware Simmons had a left kneecap subluxation, surgery wasn't in the plans quite yet. However, Brett Brown hinted at the idea that they were aware it could be some time before Simmons is back.

Against the Magic, the Sixers were given the opportunity to find out about their team once again without Simmons in the lineup. Before the game, Brett Brown made it evident that the Sixers were going to lean heavily on the team's starting center, Joel Embiid, to step up and play at an even higher level down in the bubble.

But guys like Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford are all expected to step up in their own way as well. Against the Magic, the team was off to a slow start in the first half but turned things up in the second. And after 48 minutes of action, the Sixers pulled away with a win.

Following the game on Friday night, Brett Brown highlighted a few performances out of players not named Joel Embiid that he believes stepped up in the absence of Simmons. His most notable standout? That just happens to be the veteran big man, Al Horford.

"You can't help but feel an emerging Al Horford [without Ben Simmons]," Brown said following Friday night's win over Orlando. "It's clear he understands that we need him more than we ever have needed him. As I said before, there's a physical play that stands out the most."

Following his appraisal of Horford, Brown went and singled out a handful of other players who stood out. The next prospect being perhaps the most obvious. "Look what Alec Burks did today," Brown mentioned. Burks, who scored 22 points off the bench for the Sixers, gave the team an offensive look that the Sixers haven't really seen since before they traded with Golden State for Burks.

"Look at Matisse Thybulle's defense chasing Terrance Ross, and J-Rich (Josh Richardson) chasing Terrance Ross," Brown continued. "I don't think he scored he was zero for ten." While Thybulle's offensive stats haven't been anything over the top this season, his defensive impact is clear and respected.

As for Richardson, he struggled greatly on offense against Orlando -- but his defensive intensity hasn't slipped past the eyes of Brett Brown. Last, but certainly not least, the Sixers' head coach pointed to Tobias Harris as he has been not only a consistent scorer, but also aggressive grabbing rebounds on offense.

"Look at Tobias crashing the offensive boards," Brown said. "We, as a team, ended up with 15 offensive rebounds. You can go to a bunch of places, but I feel like there is a flashpoint where you realize that without Ben Simmons, there are some things that have to be done at a higher level and let's just start with intensity. I thought in the second half, we did those types of things. Those people that I just mentioned stood out."

