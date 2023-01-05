76ers: Why Doc Rivers Started Small-Ball Against Indiana Pacers

Doc Rivers explains his decision to have the Sixers start small against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

When the Philadelphia 76ers put together their injury report on Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers anticipated having a full lineup as the team’s gotten healthier over the last few games.

However, on the morning of Wednesday’s game, the Sixers suddenly had to add their All-Star big man Joel Embiid to the report, as he was dealing with foot soreness.

During the second half of Monday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid was grabbing at his left foot and limping when he got up. While he finished out the game and was in good spirits after the win, it seems the soreness took over the next day.

After going from available, to questionable — the Sixers eventually ruled Embiid out a couple of hours before tip-off versus Indiana. At that point, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had an important decision to make. He could either start Embiid’s usual backup, Montrezl Harrell, or opt to go with a small-ball lineup, which is something he hasn’t done much of this season even when Embiid wasn’t healthy.

On Wednesday, Rivers went the latter route to start the game. By bringing Tyrese Maxey back into the starting lineup after he came off the bench over the last two games, the Sixers shifted PJ Tucker to the center spot while having Harrell resume his role off the bench.

After Wednesday’s game, Rivers explained his decision to go small in that situation.

“I just think the way [the Pacers] play with their speed, I thought we could match it,” said Rivers. “So, that’s why we went that way.”

The Sixers made adjustments on the fly against the Pacers. While they started the game small, they switched it up down the stretch of the matchup. And it wasn’t due to the fact the small-ball lineup wasn’t working. It was more about Harrell’s dominance whenever he took the floor.

“Trezl was just so good,” Rivers said. “He was giving us help on both ends. I just thought he was the right guy.”

If not James Harden, Montrezl Harrell was the Sixers’ MVP of the night for the spark he brought off Philadelphia’s bench in the absence of their All-Star big man. In 28 minutes of action, Harrell scored 19 points while coming down with five rebounds and blocking four shots.

But Wednesday’s overtime win over the Pacers wasn’t a one-man show. With seven players scoring double digits, and the Sixers playing solid team defense down the stretch, the overall team effort allowed the Sixers to put the Pacers away 129-126.

