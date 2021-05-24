Wizards' Coach Discusses Embiid's Dominant Second Half in Game 1

The Washington Wizards played their cards right in the first half of Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. As they put special focus on guarding Sixers star center Joel Embiid, the Wizards did all they could to prevent the big man from going off and having a big first-half.

In the process, the Sixers' four-time All-Star landed in foul trouble early. Therefore, the Sixers were limited to having Embiid on the floor for just ten minutes through the first two quarters. As a result, Embiid wrapped up the first half with only nine points.

On offense, the Wizards took advantage. Without Embiid's presence, they managed to outscore the Sixers 62-61 going into halftime. While the game was far from over, getting a lead over the East's top team on the road was no small feat for Washington.

But the first-half lead wouldn't hold up. With three fouls to give, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was ready to unleash Joel Embiid in the second half. He checked in for most of the third quarter and shot three for five from the field and got to the free-throw line four times, where he went seven for eight.

In the third quarter, Embiid's team-high of 13 points allowed the Sixers to outscore the Wizards by seven. As the Sixers' third-quarter rally translated well into the fourth quarter, the 76ers managed to come out on top with a 125-118 win over the Wizards.

“Embiid made every shot that was needed [in the second half]," said Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks. "They were contested. We did a few different things defensively on him. That’s why great players are great. They figure things out. We tried to not give him the daily diet of the same thing, but he’s a good player. He made every shot down the stretch."

The MVP finalist shot efficiently in the final two quarters by going 6-10 from the field. He also drained 90-percent of his second-half free throws. 21 points down the stretch allowed Embiid to have a signature 30-point outing against the Wizards. While Tobias Harris helped picked up the slack when Embiid garnered unwanted rest due to foul trouble, the big man was once again critical to a Sixers playoff win.

