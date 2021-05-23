76ers vs. Wizards: Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

Exactly a week after wrapping up the 2020-2021 NBA regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the court once again for the start of the NBA Playoffs.

As the first seed in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers had a set of four potential teams they could face. The Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and the Charlotte Hornets all battled for the final two seeds in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

As Boston defeated Washington on Tuesday night, the Celtics locked in the seventh seed. So, when Indiana destroyed the Hornets, it created a matchup between the Wizards and the Pacers for the final seed.

After a convincing win over the Pacers, the Wizards officially claimed the eighth seed and became the Sixers' first-round opponent. Now, the two teams will tip off the series on Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

During the three times the Sixers and the Wizards met in the regular season, the 76ers came out on top. The first two matchups, which occurred early on in the year, were competitive games that ended in Philly's favor. Meanwhile, the third game, which happened right after the All-Star break, was hardly competitive.

Considering the Wizards have formed a bit of a hot streak since the last time they met with the 76ers, we could see a much more competitive series between the two squads beginning on Sunday. Plan on tuning in for Game 1 of the first-round series? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Game 1

Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/TNT

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington/TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -8

Moneyline: PHI -335, WAS +270

O/U: 228

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel