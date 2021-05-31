Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers have an opportunity to put away their first-round series against the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Last Sunday, the Sixers welcomed the Wizards to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly for Game 1.

Although the Wizards put up a solid fight in the first outing, the Sixers came out on top with a win at home. In the following game, the Sixers dominated the Wizards in the first three quarters, allowing the reserves to get some late-game action.

With a 2-0 lead, the Sixers hit the road for the first time this postseason on Saturday. In front of a 50-percent filled crowd at the Capital One Arena, the Sixers dominated just as they did in Game 2. 

Now, they'll face the Wizards once again on the road on Monday night for Game 4. With a 3-0 lead over the Wizards, the Sixers could advance to the second round with another victory. On the other hand, a loss would send them back to Philly with a Game 5 on the schedule.

Plan on tuning into Monday night's Game 4 between the Sixers and the Wizards? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards 

Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -370, WAS +295

O/U: 231

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel

USATSI_16175274_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 4

USATSI_16175263_168388689_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Cleared to Play in Game 4 vs. Sixers

USATSI_15808667_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Simmons, Harris Talk Growing Chemistry Within Starting Lineup

USATSI_16135055_168388689_lowres
News

Is Time Running Out For Shake Milton?

USATSI_16175270_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Podcast: Get the Brooms Ready, Sixers Could Sweep Wizards on Monday

USATSI_16135232_168388689_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Questionable for Game 4 vs. Sixers

USATSI_15355636_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Scott Brooks Heavily Endorses Joel Embiid's Game

USATSI_15716115_168388689_lowres
News

Thybulle Avoids Sixers Injury Report Following Minor Setback