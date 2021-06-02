76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs with a home game against the Washington Wizards two Sundays ago. The first matchup was a tight one throughout the game, which the Sixers managed to pull away from and secured their first playoff victory in over 2 years.

For Game 2, the Sixers took care of business with ease. After getting off to a 2-0 lead, Philly hit the road for the first time this postseason and competed against the Wizards at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Once again, the Sixers dominated the Wizards and improved to 3-0 in the series. Facing elimination, the Wizards were desperate for a victory on Monday night. While the Sixers controlled the first half, Joel Embiid's injury allowed Washington to take advantage of the MVP finalist's absence.

The Wizards took control of Game 4 in the second half and managed to defeat the Sixers 122-114, picking up their first playoff win of the year. Although they remain far behind at 1-3, the Wizards will enter the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, facing elimination once again.

As the Sixers will likely play without Embiid, they'll have to lean on a smaller lineup to counter the Wizards' attack. Desperate for another win to keep the series alive, Washington will surely offer Philly their best effort on Wednesday.

Plan on tuning in to watch Game 5 between the Sixers and Wizards? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Game 5

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6

Moneyline: PHI -235, WAS +194

O/U: 229.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel