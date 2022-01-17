76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to the court looking to keep their recent hot streak alive.

Ever since the start of the new year, the Sixers have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams. After embarking on a three-game win streak before closing out 2021, the Sixers remained hot as they entered 2022 with wins over the Houston Rockets twice, Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs.

While the seven-game win streak ended after the Sixers fell short to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the Sixers picked up two more wins over the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat this past weekend. Now, they’ll look to try and make it three in a row on Monday with a game against the Washington Wizards.

The first time the Sixers and the Wizards battled it out, Washington missed some key pieces. While the Sixers had some names on their injury report as well, they took care of business with ease in D.C.

The Sixers will attempt to go 2-0 over Washington on Monday. If Philadelphia picks up another victory, it would mark the seventh-straight game the Sixers defeated the Wizards in the regular season.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Wizards battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Wizards Listen: 980 AM The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, WAS +125

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook