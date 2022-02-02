76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off on a high note. As they entered their Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers were hunting for their fifth-straight victory.

Monday's matchup wasn't going to be easy, though. Not only are the Grizzlies one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but the Sixers offered Joel Embiid the night off as he needed some rest.

The last time the Sixers and the Grizzlies met without Embiid on the floor, Memphis picked up a 35-point win. Having that in mind, the Sixers entered Monday's matchup with a different mentality and it worked.

Although overtime was required, the Sixers put the Grizzlies away with a 122-119 win. With that, the Sixers picked up their fifth-straight victory. Now, they're set to face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's game will mark the third matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards this year. In the first of the two previous matchups, the Sixers dominated Washington on the road. During the second outing, the Wizards got payback and put a beatdown on the Sixers.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Wizards battle it out once again on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards Listen: 980 AM The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -549, WAS +410

Total O/U: 211.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook