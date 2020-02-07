All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Wrap up Four-Game Road Trip Winless After Losing to Bucks

Justin Grasso

Over the past week, the Philadelphia 76ers have been living in an NBA nightmare. As a team that struggles tremendously when playing away from home, a four-game road trip, which contains three teams that rank higher in the standings within the Eastern Conference seemed like a tough test the Sixers needed to take -- for better or for worse.

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown described the stretch beforehand as a 'measuring stick' so they could see where they're at. The supposed easy game on the schedule was the first, which went down last Thursday when the Sixers faced the Hawks. Clearly, it wasn't that easy of a matchup since the Sixers took a loss.

Last Saturday, the Sixers then followed up against an opponent they've had lots of success against this season. Unfortunately, Philly wasn't successful this time around, forcing the second loss of the road trip. With a day off, the Sixers had an opportunity to re-group and link back up in Miami to face the Heat. That didn't go so well either.

So with three-straight losses on the road, the Sixers had to close out the trip against their toughest opponent of all -- the first-place Milwaukee Bucks. The last time the Sixers faced the Bucks was on Christmas day when the Sixers slaughtered the giants at home.

This time around was a much different story, though. Once again, the Sixers came out looking sluggish. Even after two days off, Philly didn't seem well-rested and ready to put up a tough fight. Instead, they struggled on both sides of the ball and hung around just long enough to lose and not have the game considered to be a blowout.

A 112-101 loss to the Bucks actually seems like a step in the right direction for the Sixers, who got demolished by Boston and Miami recently. That goes to show just how bad this road trip has been. Before the game, the Sixers were criticized a ton by TNT's studio analysts, rightfully so. And moments later when the game tipped-off, the Sixers turned in a performance that matched the criticism.

As a unit, the Sixers struggled a ton on offense as they only drained 37-percent of their shots from the field. Ironically, as a team that typically struggles from three-point land, the Sixers had one of their better nights in that category as they shot 42-percent from downtown. From close-range, though, it was all ugly.

The good news for the 76ers is that one -- they are finally heading home for a Friday night matchup in South Philly. And two -- help is on the way. Although the front office made a move for two new additions on Thursday morning ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson weren't available to play against Milwaukee.

It's unclear if they will pick up any playing time on Friday against Memphis or not, but the Sixers could surely use some new blood as they need a breath of fresh air on offense. While the Sixers haven't come any closer to figuring out their road woes, at the very least, they are still considered to be a dominant team at home and have a good chance at getting back in the winner's column on Friday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Trey Burke to Clear Roster Space

The Philadelphia 76ers have created roster space at the expense of Trey Burke on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Trade James Ennis to Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have sent veteran forward James Ennis to the Orlando Magic.

Justin Grasso

Chris Broussard Speculates There's Jealousy Between Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

FS1 commentator Chris Broussard has recently went on record stating that both 76ers' young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are jealous of each other.

Justin Grasso

When Will Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Debut for Philadelphia 76ers?

After picking up Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson from the Warriors, the two new 76ers will have to wait a little before debuting for the team.

Justin Grasso

Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden Not With Sixers on Thursday Ahead of Bucks Matchup

Two Sixers, Trey Burke, and Jonah Bolden were not with the team on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup against the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Trade for Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Devastated Warriors Locker Room

After the Sixers acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson for draft picks, the Golden State Warriors' locker room didn't take the news so well.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' GM Elton Brand Isn't Finished Making Moves Just Yet

Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand has made his first in-season trade on the day of the deadline, but he's not quite finished.

Justin Grasso

76ers Finalize a Deal to Acquire Warriors' Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly finished a deal to acquire Golden State Warriors guards, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Luke Kennard Could Still Be in Play for Sixers

Pistons guard Luke Kennard looked to be off the Sixers' board on Tuesday. However, the deal might've fallen through.

Justin Grasso