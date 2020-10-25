SI.com
Is Al Horford's Contract With Sixers the Worst of the Decade?

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers inked veteran center Al Horford to a four-year contract worth $109 million last summer, the move was met with mixed reviews. Some bought into the idea that Horford, a player who has been known to stop Joel Embiid in the playoffs before, could help give Embiid and the Sixers a boost in the postseason.

On the other hand, many believed the Sixers were crazy to give that kind of money to a 34-year-old center who is past his prime when the team needed better shooters. After seeing year one of the Sixers-Horford experiment in action, many concluded the latter group was correct and all suspicions are validated.

Now, after a single season, Horford's four-year, $100 million-plus contract is not only in the conversation for being one of the worst deals in the NBA right now -- but Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey considers it to be one of the worst contracts of this decade.

"Horford may still have a bit to give," Bailey wrote in his latest piece. "But the fit with the Philadelphia 76ers was so colossally bad that his contract has rapidly become one of the league's albatrosses." 

Is Horford's contract considered the worst? Not exactly. While names like Evan Turner, Bismack Biyombo, Ian Mahinmi, Chandler Parsons, and Timofey Mozgov come up as the top-five worst contracts of this decade, Horford's deal with the Sixers is considered to be a "dishonorable mention."

As Bailey mentioned, Horford still might "have a bit to give" to a team as he continues the back-end of his playing career. The question is whether he will continue playing for the Sixers or not. With a revamped front office structure and a new head coach in town, the Sixers are expected to make some notable changes in 2020.

Considering the Al Horford experiment has been less than ideal in year one, the 76ers are likely going to shop around the veteran center in hopes of landing a player who can help contribute in the shooting department. No acquisition will be a perfect one, as Horford's value might be lower than ever -- but the Sixers don't have much leverage in the situation considering the overall outlook of the contract numbers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

