Al Horford Reveals the Funniest 76ers Player in the Group Chat

Justin Grasso

Ever since the NBA was shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the league, the Philadelphia 76ers were instructed to partake in a two-week quarantine. Since then, though, Philly and New Jersey's stay-at-home laws haven't been eased. And players haven't had the opportunity to get back to the team's facility to practice.

In order to keep team chemistry alive, 76ers players have gotten together for virtual group chats via Zoom. It's something that Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand refers to as a "virtual happy hour," which was organized by an unnamed veteran.

"They are spending time with each other," Brand said a few weeks back in regards to the team's virtual happy hours. "They truly miss just playing. They miss the locker room, they miss the fans, they miss everything that basketball afforded them. So that's their bond -- they are staying tight that way."

In an NBA locker room, players try to keep the mood light. On the court, the pros are expected to keep it business as usual, but behind the scenes, the players like to stay loose and maintain a joking dynamic as well, so the spirits remain high. And recently, Sixers veteran Al Horford revealed the Zoom calls are the same way -- and he offered up his opinion on who he believes in the funniest player during the calls. 

"The funniest guy in the [group] chat, by far, is Kyle O'Quinn," Horford told Sixers reporter, Lauren Rosen. "Kyle is great. He literally puts a smile on my face anytime I see anything he says or does. Mike [Scott] is really funny too, Mike will definitely get it going. I feel like we're always going at Matisse [Thybulle] because he's the rookie."

There really are no surprises here. Kyle O'Quinn might not have received a ton of camera time for the Sixers this year, but this is not the first time somebody made a claim he's the funniest guy in the locker room. 

[RELATED: Joel Embiid Discusses His Generous Donations During the Pandemic]

A few months ago, during a postgame press conference, Sixers head coach Brett Brown raved about O'Quinn's sense of humor. As for the Mike Scott and Matisse Thybulle relationship, that veteran-rookie dynamic has been on display for fans many times throughout the season, and Sixers fans love it. While Scott might be the team's enforcer on the court, his personality has been proven to be extremely likable to fans and teammates of his. After all, the guy has a hive in Philly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

